Columbus Bishop Ready recorded a big victory over Delaware Buckeye Valley 42-21 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 21-6 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley.

The Barons stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 28-14.

Columbus Bishop Ready charged to a 42-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Columbus Bishop Ready faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Bexley and Columbus Bishop Ready took on KIPP Columbus on Sept. 22 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

