Bexley finally found a way to top Whitehall-Yearling 42-35 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Whitehall-Yearling started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Bexley at the end of the first quarter.

The Rams moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over the Lions at the end of the second quarter.

Bexley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-35 lead over Whitehall-Yearling.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Whitehall-Yearling and Bexley played in a 27-13 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and Bexley took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Sept. 22 at Bexley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.