An early dose of momentum helped Alliance Marlington to a 49-7 runaway past Minerva on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Alliance Marlington opened with a 14-0 advantage over Minerva through the first quarter.

The Dukes opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Alliance Marlington stormed to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dukes chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Alliance Marlington and Minerva faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Minerva High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Alliance Marlington faced off against Carrollton and Minerva took on Beloit West Branch on Sept. 22 at Minerva High School.

