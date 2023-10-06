Beloit West Branch broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Alliance 49-41 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Beloit West Branch a 14-0 lead over Alliance.

The Aviators showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 21-13.

Beloit West Branch jumped to a 42-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Aviators narrowed the gap 13-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Beloit West Branch and Alliance played in a 42-35 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Beloit West Branch faced off against Minerva and Alliance took on Salem on Sept. 22 at Alliance High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.