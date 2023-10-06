It was a tough night for Monroe which was overmatched by Bellbrook in this 49-6 verdict.

Bellbrook roared in front of Monroe 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles’ offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Monroe tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 42-6 in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Bellbrook and Monroe squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Bellbrook High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bellbrook faced off against Trenton Edgewood and Monroe took on Franklin on Sept. 22 at Monroe High School.

