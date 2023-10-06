Dayton Oakwood dismissed Carlisle by a 35-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Dayton Oakwood darted in front of Carlisle 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lumberjacks opened a slim 21-14 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Dayton Oakwood moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lumberjacks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Carlisle faced off against Brookville and Dayton Oakwood took on Germantown Valley View on Sept. 22 at Germantown Valley View High School.

