Brookville handed Eaton a tough 37-17 loss during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Brookville a 7-3 lead over Eaton.

The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 15-3 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Brookville jumped to a 29-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Brookville and Eaton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Eaton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Brookville faced off against Carlisle and Eaton took on Middletown Madison on Sept. 22 at Eaton High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.