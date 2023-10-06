Caledonia River Valley topped Marengo Highland 38-37 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Marengo Highland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-21 advantage over Caledonia River Valley as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Marengo Highland enjoyed a 37-27 lead over Caledonia River Valley to start the final quarter.

The Vikings rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Fighting Scots 11-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Marengo Highland faced off against Shelby and Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Harding on Sept. 22 at Marion Harding High School.

