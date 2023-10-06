Danville dismissed Centerburg by a 52-22 count in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Danville thundered in front of Centerburg 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 38-8 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Danville breathed fire to a 46-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Blue Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Centerburg faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Danville took on Loudonville on Sept. 22 at Loudonville High School.

