Celina handed Ottawa-Glandorf a tough 27-7 loss at Celina High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Celina moved in front of Ottawa-Glandorf 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Celina charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Celina and Ottawa-Glandorf played in a 14-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Celina faced off against Elida and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Lima Bath on Sept. 22 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

