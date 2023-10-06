Castalia Margaretta handed Kansas Lakota a tough 20-3 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Castalia Margaretta jumped in front of Kansas Lakota 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears registered a 13-3 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Polar Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Castalia Margaretta and Kansas Lakota squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Kansas Lakota High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Castalia Margaretta faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Kansas Lakota took on Willard on Sept. 22 at Kansas Lakota High School.

