A suffocating defense helped Bascom Hopewell-Loudon handle Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 53-0 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on Oct. 1, 2022 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Castalia Margaretta.

