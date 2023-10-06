Bellefontaine raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-14 win over Urbana for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Bellefontaine a 6-0 lead over Urbana.

The Chieftains registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Hillclimbers.

Bellefontaine charged to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hillclimbers rallied in the final quarter, but the Chieftains skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bellefontaine faced off against London and Urbana took on Plain City Jonathan Alder on Sept. 22 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

