Defense dominated as Bryan pitched a 42-0 shutout of Swanton at Bryan High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Bryan moved in front of Swanton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Bryan and Swanton played in a 35-17 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bryan faced off against Liberty Center and Swanton took on Delta on Sept. 22 at Swanton High School.

