Archbold earned a convincing 35-14 win over Wauseon for an Ohio high school football victory at Wauseon High on Oct. 6.

Tough to find an edge early, Archbold and Wauseon fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Archbold and Wauseon squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wauseon faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Archbold took on Metamora Evergreen on Sept. 22 at Archbold High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.