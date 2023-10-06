Columbus Grove’s defense throttled Convoy Crestview, resulting in a 37-0 shutout on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 21-0 lead over Convoy Crestview.

The Bulldogs fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Columbus Grove stormed to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Convoy Crestview squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Grove faced off against Harrod Allen East and Convoy Crestview took on Delphos Jefferson on Sept. 22 at Convoy Crestview High School.

