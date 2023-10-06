A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Leipsic 34-0 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Bluffton a 13-0 lead over Leipsic.

The Pirates’ offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Bluffton jumped to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Bluffton and Leipsic squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Leipsic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bluffton faced off against Ada and Leipsic took on Spencerville on Sept. 22 at Spencerville High School.

