Arlington’s defense throttled Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, resulting in a 14-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Arlington opened with a 6-0 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Red Devils held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Arlington and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Arlington faced off against Arcadia and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on McComb on Sept. 22 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

