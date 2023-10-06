A suffocating defense helped Arcadia handle Vanlue 73-0 at Arcadia High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Arcadia opened with a 21-0 advantage over Vanlue through the first quarter.

The Redskins opened a monstrous 51-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Arcadia roared to a 57-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 16-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Arcadia and Vanlue played in a 42-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Arcadia faced off against Arlington and Vanlue took on Pioneer North Central on Sept. 22 at Pioneer North Central High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.