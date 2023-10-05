Bryan earns narrow win over Delta

Bryan topped Delta 2-1 in a tough tilt on Oct. 5 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Bryan faced off against Lima Bath and Delta took on Toledo Christian on Sept. 21 at Toledo Christian School.

Dresden Tri-Valley shuts out Zanesville West Muskingum

Dresden Tri-Valley’s defense throttled Zanesville West Muskingum, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Oct. 5.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville West Muskingum played in a 2-1 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Warsaw River View and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Heath on Sept. 30 at Heath High School.

Liberty Center and Northwood finish in a tie

Liberty Center and Northwood proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 5-5 knot in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 5.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Northwood faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Liberty Center took on Bluffton on Sept. 28 at Liberty Center High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf defense stifles Kalida

Defense dominated as Ottawa-Glandorf pitched a 4-0 shutout of Kalida for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Oct. 5.

Ottawa-Glandorf breathed fire in front of Kalida 3-0 to begin the final half.

The Titans got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Kalida faced off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Kalida High School.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Celina and Kalida took on Bluffton on Sept. 30 at Bluffton High School.

St. Clairsville defense stifles Cambridge

A suffocating defense helped St. Clairsville handle Cambridge 12-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 5.

In recent action on Sept. 27, St. Clairsville faced off against Weirton Weir.

