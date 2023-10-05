Defense dominated as Ottawa-Glandorf pitched a 4-0 shutout of Kalida for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Oct. 5.

Ottawa-Glandorf breathed fire in front of Kalida 3-0 to begin the final half.

The Titans got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Kalida faced off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Kalida High School.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Celina and Kalida took on Bluffton on Sept. 30 at Bluffton High School.

