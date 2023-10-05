Findlay Liberty-Benton dominates Cory-Rawson

Findlay Liberty-Benton left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Cory-Rawson from start to finish for a 12-1 victory at Cory-Rawson High on Oct. 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Kenton defense stifles Van Wert

Kenton’s defense throttled Van Wert, resulting in a 15-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 5.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Kenton faced off against Defiance.

Metamora Evergreen shuts out Swanton

Metamora Evergreen’s defense throttled Swanton, resulting in an 8-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 5.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Swanton squared off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Ottawa Hills.

New Knoxville allows no points against Spencerville

Defense dominated as New Knoxville pitched a 2-0 shutout of Spencerville on Oct. 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Spencerville and New Knoxville squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Spencerville faced off against Fort Jennings.

Wellsburg Brooke slips past St. Clairsville

Wellsburg Brooke posted a narrow 2-1 win over St. Clairsville during this West Virginia boys high school soccer game on Oct. 5.

Tough to find an edge early, Wellsburg Brooke and St. Clairsville fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

The Bruins got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 27, St. Clairsville faced off against East Liverpool.

Westerville North allows no points against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Westerville North’s defense throttled Columbus Worthington Kilbourne, resulting in a 4-0 shutout on Oct. 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Westerville North opened with a 4-0 advantage over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Sept. 21, Westerville North squared off with Canal Winchester in a soccer game.

