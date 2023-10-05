Dresden Tri-Valley’s defense throttled Zanesville West Muskingum, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Oct. 5.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville West Muskingum played in a 2-1 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Warsaw River View and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Heath on Sept. 30 at Heath High School.

