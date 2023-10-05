Columbus Independence dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-6 win over Columbus Africentric during this Ohio football game on Oct. 5.

The 76ers fought to a 20-6 halftime margin at the Nubians’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The 76ers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Columbus Independence and Columbus Africentric played in a 46-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus South and Columbus Africentric took on Columbus West on Sept. 22 at Columbus West.

