Camden Preble Shawnee prevails over Arcanum

Camden Preble Shawnee handled Arcanum 41-3 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 5.

The first quarter gave Camden Preble Shawnee a 27-0 lead over Arcanum.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Camden Preble Shawnee stormed to a 34-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Arrows got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Arcanum faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Arcanum took on New Paris National Trail on Sept. 22 at Arcanum High School.

Cincinnati Hughes defense stifles Cincinnati Woodward

Cincinnati Hughes’ defense throttled Cincinnati Woodward, resulting in a 37-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 5.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Hughes faced off against Cincinnati Western Hills and Cincinnati Woodward took on Cincinnati Aiken on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

Columbus Briggs allows no points against Columbus South

Defense dominated as Columbus Briggs pitched a 13-0 shutout of Columbus South in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 5.

Columbus Briggs opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbus South through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Bruins held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus South and Columbus Briggs played in a 36-18 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus South faced off against Columbus Independence and Columbus Briggs took on Columbus Eastmoor on Sept. 22 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

Columbus Independence bests Columbus Africentric

Columbus Independence dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-6 win over Columbus Africentric during this Ohio football game on Oct. 5.

The 76ers fought to a 20-6 halftime margin at the Nubians’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The 76ers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Columbus Independence and Columbus Africentric played in a 46-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus South and Columbus Africentric took on Columbus West on Sept. 22 at Columbus West.

Columbus Northland allows no points against Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Northland’s defense throttled Columbus Mifflin, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 5.

Columbus Northland moved in front of Columbus Mifflin 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings’ offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Punchers at halftime.

Columbus Northland jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Mifflin faced off against Columbus Centennial and Columbus Northland took on Columbus East on Sept. 21 at Columbus Northland High School.

Columbus Whetstone squeezes past Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Columbus Whetstone topped Columbus Linden-Mckinley 32-30 in a tough tilt on Oct. 5 in Ohio football.

The last time Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Linden-Mckinley played in a 31-30 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Sept. 22 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall takes down Dayton Meadowdale

Dayton Thurgood Marshall recorded a big victory over Dayton Meadowdale 38-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Dayton Meadowdale High on Oct. 5.

The first quarter gave Dayton Thurgood Marshall an 8-0 lead over Dayton Meadowdale.

The Cougars’ offense jumped in front for a 16-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall steamrolled to a 32-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Thurgood Marshall played in a 21-6 game on Sept. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Thurgood Marshall took on Dayton Dunbar on Sept. 22 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

Springfield Greenon overwhelms Springfield Catholic Central

Springfield Greenon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Springfield Catholic Central 38-13 Thursday at Springfield Greenon High on Oct. 5 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Greenon a 19-12 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.

The Knights’ offense darted in front for a 25-13 lead over the Irish at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Springfield Greenon and Springfield Catholic Central faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Springfield Greenon faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Springfield Catholic Central took on South Charleston Southeastern on Sept. 22 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Toledo Start sprints past Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Start knocked off Toledo Bowsher 30-13 on Oct. 5 in Ohio football action.

The Spartans fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Blue Racers’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-6 edge.

Last season, Toledo Start and Toledo Bowsher faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Toledo Start High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Toledo Start faced off against Toledo Rogers and Toledo Bowsher took on Toledo Waite on Sept. 21 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

