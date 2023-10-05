Springfield Greenon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Springfield Catholic Central 38-13 Thursday at Springfield Greenon High on Oct. 5 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Greenon a 19-12 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.

The Knights’ offense darted in front for a 25-13 lead over the Irish at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Springfield Greenon and Springfield Catholic Central faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Springfield Greenon faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Springfield Catholic Central took on South Charleston Southeastern on Sept. 22 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.