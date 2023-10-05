Dayton Thurgood Marshall recorded a big victory over Dayton Meadowdale 38-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Dayton Meadowdale High on Oct. 5.

The first quarter gave Dayton Thurgood Marshall an 8-0 lead over Dayton Meadowdale.

The Cougars’ offense jumped in front for a 16-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall steamrolled to a 32-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Thurgood Marshall played in a 21-6 game on Sept. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Thurgood Marshall took on Dayton Dunbar on Sept. 22 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

