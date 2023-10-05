Defense dominated as Columbus Briggs pitched a 13-0 shutout of Columbus South in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 5.

Columbus Briggs opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbus South through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Bruins held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus South and Columbus Briggs played in a 36-18 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus South faced off against Columbus Independence and Columbus Briggs took on Columbus Eastmoor on Sept. 22 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.