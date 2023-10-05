Toledo Start knocked off Toledo Bowsher 30-13 on Oct. 5 in Ohio football action.

The Spartans fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Blue Racers’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-6 edge.

Last season, Toledo Start and Toledo Bowsher faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Toledo Start High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Toledo Start faced off against Toledo Rogers and Toledo Bowsher took on Toledo Waite on Sept. 21 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

