Dayton Centerville survives for narrow win over Springboro

Dayton Centerville topped Springboro 2-1 in a tough tilt on Oct. 4 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Dayton Centerville opened with a 1-0 advantage over Springboro through the first half.

Both teams scored evenly in the second half to make it 2-1.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Springboro faced off on Oct. 5, 2022 at Springboro High School.

In recent action on Sept. 20, Dayton Centerville faced off against Clayton Northmont and Springboro took on Clayton Northmont on Sept. 28 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Hamilton Badin defense stifles Franklin Bishop Fenwick

A suffocating defense helped Hamilton Badin handle Franklin Bishop Fenwick 4-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 4.

In recent action on Sept. 20, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Hamilton Badin took on Monroe on Sept. 27 at Monroe High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley defeats Cadiz Harrison Central

Magnolia Sandy Valley left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Cadiz Harrison Central from start to finish for a 4-1 victory on Oct. 4 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Recently on Sept. 23, Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with Cleveland John Marshall in a soccer game.

Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney tie

Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 0-0 knot at Sidney High on Oct. 4 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

The last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney played in a 2-0 game on Oct. 11, 2022.

