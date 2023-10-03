Dayton Chaminade-Julienne collects victory over Kettering Alter

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne notched a win against Kettering Alter 3-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 3.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne charged in front of Kettering Alter 3-1 to begin the second half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Dresden Tri-Valley shuts out Zanesville West Muskingum

Dresden Tri-Valley’s defense throttled Zanesville West Muskingum, resulting in a 4-0 shutout on Oct. 3 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 1-0 advantage over Zanesville West Muskingum through the first half.

The Scotties got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville West Muskingum played in a 4-1 game on Oct. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Dresden Tri-Valley took on New Philadelphia on Sept. 28 at New Philadelphia High School.

Hanoverton United exhales after close call with East Liverpool Beaver Local

Hanoverton United topped East Liverpool Beaver Local 4-3 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 3.

The first half gave Hanoverton United a 2-1 lead over East Liverpool Beaver Local.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the second half.

Kalida prevails over Harrod Allen East

Kalida rolled past Harrod Allen East for a comfortable 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 3.

Recently on Sept. 19, Kalida squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a soccer game.

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive shuts out New Philadelphia

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive’s defense throttled New Philadelphia, resulting in a 5-0 shutout for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Mansfield Madison Comprehensive High on Oct. 3.

Recently on Sept. 28, New Philadelphia squared off with Dresden Tri-Valley in a soccer game.

Middlefield Cardinal tops Wooster

Middlefield Cardinal collected a solid win over Wooster in a 3-1 verdict during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Oct. 3.

Recently on Sept. 26, Wooster squared off with New Philadelphia in a soccer game.

Eastlake North takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Painesville Riverside

Painesville Riverside fought back from a slow start and rolled to 3-1 win over Eastlake North in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 3.

Eastlake North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Painesville Riverside as the first half ended.

The Beavers pulled off a stirring 3-0 final half to trip the Rangers.

Last season, Eastlake North and Painesville Riverside faced off on Oct. 4, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.

Rootstown allows no points against Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Defense dominated as Rootstown pitched a 11-0 shutout of Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Oct. 3 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Rootstown and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off on Sept. 20, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

In recent action on Sept. 26, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Sept. 23 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

St. Clairsville dominates Steubenville Catholic Central

St. Clairsville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 6-1 win over Steubenville Catholic Central on Oct. 3 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

St. Clairsville charged in front of Steubenville Catholic Central 2-1 to begin the final half.

The Red Devils got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 4-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 27, St. Clairsville faced off against East Liverpool.

