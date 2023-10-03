Defense dominated as Rootstown pitched a 11-0 shutout of Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Oct. 3 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Rootstown and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off on Sept. 20, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

In recent action on Sept. 26, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Sept. 23 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.