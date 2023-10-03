Columbus Grove and Bluffton finish in a tie

Columbus Grove and Bluffton proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 2-2 knot on Oct. 3 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

The two squads struggled evenly in the final half, settling for a 2-2.

Last season, Bluffton and Columbus Grove faced off on Oct. 4, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Bluffton faced off against Liberty Center and Columbus Grove took on Continental on Sept. 28 at Continental High School.

Hamilton Badin and Loveland tie

Hamilton Badin and Loveland wound up even in a 1-1 stalemate in Ohio girls soccer action on Oct. 3.

Recently on Sept. 27, Hamilton Badin squared off with Monroe in a soccer game.

Lancaster Fairfield Union shuts out Zanesville West Muskingum

A suffocating defense helped Lancaster Fairfield Union handle Zanesville West Muskingum 6-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Oct. 3.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against New Concord John Glenn.

Miller City shuts out Fort Jennings

A suffocating defense helped Miller City handle Fort Jennings 6-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 3.

Recently on Sept. 26, Miller City squared off with Spencerville in a soccer game.

Ottawa-Glandorf shuts out Lima Shawnee

A suffocating defense helped Ottawa-Glandorf handle Lima Shawnee 3-0 at Lima Shawnee High on Oct. 3 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Ottawa-Glandorf roared in front of Lima Shawnee 2-0 to begin the final half.

The Titans got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 28, Ottawa-Glandorf squared off with Celina in a soccer game.

Upper Arlington defense stifles Dublin Coffman

Upper Arlington’s defense throttled Dublin Coffman, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 3.

Upper Arlington thundered in front of Dublin Coffman 1-0 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

The last time Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman played in a 2-1 game on Oct. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 26, Dublin Coffman faced off against Hilliard Davidson.

Warren John F. Kennedy defense stifles Hartville Lake Center Christian

Defense dominated as Warren John F. Kennedy pitched a 5-0 shutout of Hartville Lake Center Christian during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Oct. 3.

Last season, Hartville Lake Center Christian and Warren John F. Kennedy squared off on Sept. 20, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Recently on Sept. 28, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Andover Pymatuning Valley in a soccer game.

