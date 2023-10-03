Upper Arlington’s defense throttled Dublin Coffman, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 3.

Upper Arlington thundered in front of Dublin Coffman 1-0 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

The last time Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman played in a 2-1 game on Oct. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 26, Dublin Coffman faced off against Hilliard Davidson.

