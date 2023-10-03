Dresden Tri-Valley’s defense throttled Zanesville West Muskingum, resulting in a 4-0 shutout on Oct. 3 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 1-0 advantage over Zanesville West Muskingum through the first half.

The Scotties got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville West Muskingum played in a 4-1 game on Oct. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Dresden Tri-Valley took on New Philadelphia on Sept. 28 at New Philadelphia High School.

