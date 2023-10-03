Painesville Riverside fought back from a slow start and rolled to 3-1 win over Eastlake North in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 3.

Eastlake North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Painesville Riverside as the first half ended.

The Beavers pulled off a stirring 3-0 final half to trip the Rangers.

Last season, Eastlake North and Painesville Riverside faced off on Oct. 4, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.

