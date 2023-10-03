Mount Vernon — Knox Pages, a trusted independent news outlet in Knox County, proudly announced a generous gift aimed at allowing journalism to thrive within the local community. A 2-year grant from the Knox County Foundation (KCF) in addition to investment from Report for America (RFA) cleared the way for Knox Pages to continue with two full-time reporters covering the county. This groundbreaking partnership underscored Knox Pages’ unwavering commitment to inform, engage and empower the community amidst a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Executive Director of KCF, Jeffrey Scott, believed reporting plays a pivotal role in communities.

“Our mission at KCF is to enhance the quality of life in Knox County through philanthropy,” he said. “We are thrilled to join hands with Report for America to ensure the resources required to sustain local journalism in Knox County are readily available.”

KCF’s endorsement of RFA’s reporting initiative stems from a deep appreciation for the profound impact local journalism can have on small rural communities. Local journalists serve as the conduits of information, shedding light on crucial local decisions, government actions and community events. By enabling journalists to pursue this critical work in Knox County, the partnership aspires to enrich the community’s understanding and engagement.

Jay Allred, CEO of Source Media Properties, which has operated Knox Pages since 2017, emphasized the significance of this collaboration for the newsroom.

“The local news landscape in Knox County has seen significant changes. We recognized the need to expand our reporting capacity to meet the evolving information needs of the community. Doing so would have been unattainable without the help from RFA and KCF,” he said.

Covering the news in Knox County holds immense significance for Knox Pages. An array of school districts, government entities, arts and culture and manufacturing and agriculture industries, makes Knox County a thriving community. The recent investment by Intel just a few miles south, puts the county on the precipice of a future that is exciting and also unknown. A robust newsroom is essential to document and communicate the changes, developments and opportunities arising in the community.

“We are elated and thankful for the support from KCF and RFA,” Allred said. “Their trust in us underscores the importance of our mission to provide fair and impartial news to Knox County residents.”

As Knox County continues to evolve, KCF, RFA and Knox Pages remain committed to preserving the role of local journalism in the community. Together, they are empowering residents with the knowledge and awareness needed to engage in shaping the future of Knox County.

###

About Knox County Foundation:

Knox County Foundation is a community-focused organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Knox County through philanthropic endeavors. With a long history of supporting local initiatives, the foundation strives to make a positive and lasting impact on the community.

About Report for America:

Report for America is a non-profit organization committed to strengthening local journalism by deploying talented reporters to newsrooms in underserved communities. By providing financial support and resources, Report for America helps these newsrooms meet the information needs of their communities.

About Knox Pages:

Knox Pages is a trusted local news source serving Knox County and its surrounding areas. Committed to delivering fair and impartial journalism, Knox Pages strives to inform, engage and empower the residents of Knox County with accurate and relevant news coverage.