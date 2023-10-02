Hartville Lake Center Christian shuts out Warren John F. Kennedy

Defense dominated as Hartville Lake Center Christian pitched a 3-0 shutout of Warren John F. Kennedy at Hartville Lake Center Christian High on Oct. 2 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Hartville Lake Center Christian breathed fire in front of Warren John F. Kennedy 2-0 to begin the second half.

The Tigers got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Hartville Lake Center Christian squared off on Oct. 11, 2022 at Hartville Lake Center Christian School.

In recent action on Sept. 26, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas.

Ottoville dominates Lima Central Catholic

Ottoville earned a convincing 13-1 win over Lima Central Catholic in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 2.

The last time Ottoville and Lima Central Catholic played in a 11-0 game on Oct. 4, 2021.

Spencerville and Ada finish in a tie

Nothing was decided after Spencerville and Ada fought to a 2-2 stalemate on Oct. 2 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The two squads struggled evenly in the final half, settling for a 2-2.

The last time Spencerville and Ada played in a 6-2 game on Oct. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Spencerville faced off against Fort Jennings.

Wapakoneta and Elida tie

Wapakoneta and Elida proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 1-1 knot in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 2.

