Atwater Waterloo defense stifles Ravenna Southeast

Defense dominated as Atwater Waterloo pitched a 2-0 shutout of Ravenna Southeast for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 30.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy.

Eastlake North darts by Independence

It was a tough night for Independence which was overmatched by Eastlake North in this 4-1 verdict.

Eastlake North roared in front of Independence 2-0 to begin the second half.

The Rangers held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the final half.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Independence faced off against Kirtland.

Kalida allows no points against Bluffton

Defense dominated as Kalida pitched a 1-0 shutout of Bluffton in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 30.

Recently on Sept. 21, Bluffton squared off with Ottawa-Glandorf in a soccer game.

Metamora Evergreen shuts out Tontogany Otsego

Metamora Evergreen’s defense throttled Tontogany Otsego, resulting in a 4-0 shutout for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Tontogany Otsego High on Sept. 30.

Recently on Sept. 21, Metamora Evergreen squared off with Northwood in a soccer game.

Warren John F. Kennedy defeats Youngstown Ursuline

Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown Ursuline 5-1 Saturday on Sept. 30 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Sept. 26, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas.

Zanesville West Muskingum and Heath tie

Zanesville West Muskingum and Heath forged a 1-1 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Saturday at Heath High on Sept. 30 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Zanesville Maysville.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.