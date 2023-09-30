Celina allows no points against Kalida

Celina’s defense throttled Kalida, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer on Sept. 30.

Last season, Kalida and Celina squared off on Oct. 2, 2021 at Kalida High School.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Kalida faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Celina took on Kenton on Sept. 18 at Celina High School.

Dayton Centerville and Dublin Jerome finish in a tie

Dayton Centerville and Dublin Jerome forged a 3-3 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Saturday on Sept. 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Sept. 26, Dayton Centerville squared off with Kettering Fairmont in a soccer game.

North Ridgeville shuts out Chagrin Falls Kenston

Defense dominated as North Ridgeville pitched a 2-0 shutout of Chagrin Falls Kenston in Ohio boys soccer action on Sept. 30.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.