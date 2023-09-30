Oregon Cardinal Stritch topped Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 43-38 in a tough tilt at Oregon Cardinal Stritch High on Sept. 30 in Ohio football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Cardinals fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Braves’ expense.

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian moved ahead of Oregon Cardinal Stritch 38-29 to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Cardinals, as they climbed out of a hole with a 43-38 scoring margin.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against West Unity Hilltop.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.