Pioneer North Central rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Cincinnati Shroder 34-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Pioneer North Central High on Sept. 29.

Cincinnati Shroder showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Pioneer North Central as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for an 18-6 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Pioneer North Central faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.