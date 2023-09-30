Defense dominated as Steubenville Catholic Central pitched a 30-0 shutout of Pittsburgh Carrick at Steubenville Catholic Central High on Sept. 30 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Steubenville Catholic Central a 9-0 lead over Pittsburgh Carrick.

The Crusaders opened a huge 23-0 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Steubenville Catholic Central stormed to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Steubenville Catholic Central and Pittsburgh Carrick squared off on Oct. 1, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

