Lakeside Marblehead Danbury posted a narrow 30-28 win over Sebring in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The Trojans moved a thin margin over the Lakers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Sebring locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

The Lakers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sebring faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Morenci on Sept. 15 at Morenci High School.

