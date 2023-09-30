It was a tough night for Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic which was overmatched by Toledo Christian in this 49-14 verdict.

Toledo Christian opened with a 13-7 advantage over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a colossal 35-7 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Toledo Christian roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off on Oct. 1, 2022 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Toledo Christian faced off against Stryker and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic took on Sebring on Sept. 15 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

