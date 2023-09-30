Lockland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Hamilton New Miami in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Last season, Lockland and Hamilton New Miami faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lockland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hamilton New Miami faced off against Fayetteville and Lockland took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Sept. 15 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

