Waterford controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-7 victory over Racine Southern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Waterford opened with a 28-7 advantage over Racine Southern through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a colossal 42-7 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Waterford steamrolled to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Waterford and Racine Southern played in a 49-6 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Racine Southern faced off against Beaver Eastern and Waterford took on Reedsville Eastern on Sept. 15 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

