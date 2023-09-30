Hannibal River shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 53-20 win over Shadyside during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Shadyside started on steady ground by forging a 20-16 lead over Hannibal River at the end of the first quarter.

The Pilots’ offense darted in front for a 24-20 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Hannibal River darted to a 32-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pilots held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hannibal River and Shadyside squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hannibal River High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Shadyside faced off against Brownsville Area.

