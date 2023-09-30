Defense dominated as Portsmouth Notre Dame pitched a 72-0 shutout of Franklin Furnace Green for an Ohio high school football victory at Franklin Furnace Green High on Sept. 29.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Franklin Furnace Green squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Ashland Fairview and Portsmouth Notre Dame took on Williamsburg on Sept. 15 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

