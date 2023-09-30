Morral Ridgedale raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 37-15 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Morral Ridgedale opened with a 14-9 advantage over North Baltimore through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a narrow 28-15 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Morral Ridgedale stormed to a 35-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Morral Ridgedale faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and North Baltimore took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Sept. 15 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.